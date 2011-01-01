 

Dungeon Painter Studio.
New standalone app.
Available on Steam.

We continue to expand the tilesets and improve DPS
- Jolly Roger's Atlas tileset for world mapmaking
- Puddle tool to create lands and lakes
- Spline tool to create roads and rivers

More details and dicussions on store page.

Made with Dungeon Painter Studio:
The Tower of the Elementalist
Available on DMsGuild.

This adventure contains a three-leveled wizard’s tower for your players to explore and ultimately confront and thwart its occupant, additionally there is an optional city for your players to rest in or obtain the story hooks in if you haven’t a place to deposit the Tower of the Elementalist in a world of your own design.

All battle maps for the adventure were created in our app.
More details on store page.

Made with Dungeon Painter Studio:
The Sunken Ruins of Ishau
Available on DMsGuild.

Near the jungles of Chult, beneath the waves of Refuge Bay, lies a ruined city. Evil hags and their minions make their home among the ancient relics.

All maps for the adventure were created in our app.
More details on store page.

  • fantasy world maps
  • fantasy outdoor maps
  • fantasy indoor maps
Great news, we released DPS in Early Access.
Contains:
- Taboo-Tech tileset
- Fairy Valley tileset
- 50+ new high quality hand-painted textures in Dragonville tileset.

Dragonville is new free collection, you may use in commercial projects.

  • Fine result for printable and high resolution maps (set 70 pixels or higher at export options)
  • Contains a rich variety of objects to decorate the tables in taverns, magic towers, workshops and armories.
Dungeon Painter is a free powerful encounter map design tool.

  • Vast selection of objects and textures
  • Layers and groups
  • Export to png and jpg
  • Map sharing through online gallery
  • Export to multipage pdf for print
  • Special black & white tiles for print
  • Tile categories & subcategories with preview
  • Square and hex grid
